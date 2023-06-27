Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games recall that the 2023 GT World Challenge DLC Of Assetto Corsa Competizione And available today on consolesin PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S formats.

Together with the DLC in question, thefree 1.9 updateintroducing the McLaren 720S GT3 Evo, the latest iteration of the McLaren 720S GT3 that captured major titles in the Asian Le Mans Series, IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and GT World Challenge Europe last year.

Update 1.9 also brings various improvements and additional content such as new liveries inspired by the 2023 season and an update for the Mercedes AMG GT3 EVO, to reflect the recent progress this car has made over the past year.

Previously only available on PC, the GT World Challenge 2023 DLC can now also be purchased by users on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for €12.99. This DLC adds three new racing cars to the already vast collection of real cars in the game, including the Ferrari 296, the Porsche 911 GT3 R and the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO.

Among the other innovations, in addition to the aforementioned supercars, the new Circuit Ricardo Tormo track in Valencia, Spain, location of numerous international car competitions, is also included.