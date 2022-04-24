Editorial The rapid rise in prices is turning fuel for populism

If the rise in life is still not a momentary phenomenon, the feeling of inequality will turn into political pressure that could revolutionize politics in many European countries.

Consumer prices rapid growth is not only an economic but also a political risk.

The French presidential election was a testament to how the economy is turning into politics. The far right and the far left are gaining support from those who are disappointed – those who feel their living standards are slipping and their expectations for the future are disappointing due to rising prices.

Recently, these feelings have intensified as life has suddenly become more expensive. Prices have risen, especially due to higher energy prices. Bills for electricity, fuel and heating have risen so much that some consumers can no longer pay them.

The longer energy-driven inflation lasts, the more likely it is that price increases will be passed on to all other consumer products, such as food.

Along with consumer prices, mortgage costs will rise if market interest rates rise. So far, the Euribor has fluctuated around zero, but if the money market begins to suspect that the key interest rate will rise, the Euribor will start to rise.

Invoices grow faster than wages or benefits. Consumers have no choice but to adjust their standard of living, to give up something.

The feeling of giving up is related to the feeling of inequality. The abandonment of the wealthy is that they reduce their savings or buy a bag of mussels instead of scallops if they make a tight effort.

The rise in prices is being treated unequally, even regionally. Those who do not live along good public transport connections will face the most severe ones. The car must be refueled if you want to get to work.

The war in Ukraine is also likely to lead to many countries in Europe slipping into recession. Recessions tend to take jobs. Even if one saves one’s own job, such a view disappears that there is a suction that can be exploited in the labor market as needed.

Russia’s ruthlessness in Ukraine has so far quenched criticism. The rise in prices has been seen as a moral ordeal: we are suffering, but for good reason. However, this feeling does not last indefinitely.

Inflation is expected to slow in the coming months. That is one explanation for why the European Central Bank (ECB) does not yet intend to raise the key interest rate.

There are other reasons. After moving from its old mandate to the real economy in recent years, the ECB has found itself in a position where it must also take into account the political consequences of monetary policy. Raising interest rates in this situation would exacerbate the situation of consumers and businesses in difficulty with their bills. Slowing down with curbing inflation is a risk, but it is also a risk if your own actions increase the feeling of inequality and the risk of a recession.

The French presidential election tells the message that dissatisfaction is heating up beneath the surface. In the two rounds of the election, a huge catch was gathered by milking a sense of inequality.

Populist parties are generally going through a generational change. Young voters feel that the old parties are defending their old positions as well as the elderly and wealthy voters. The way in which the old parties position themselves on a one-dimensional, left-to-right political axis is no longer in line with the multidimensionality of the real world.

If the rise in price of life is not a momentary phenomenon, the feeling of inequality will turn into political pressure that could revolutionize politics in many European countries. Traditional populism, which sought strength from xenophobia and national isolation, is gaining new economic power and the phenomenon is gaining new strength.

