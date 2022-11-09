Since the end of February, Hollywood actor Sean Penn has visited Ukraine three times due to the Russian invasion that has significantly affected the country. During the conflict, he has been characterized as one of the voices that supports the Ukrainian people and its president, Volodímir Zelenski.

On this occasion, Penn drew media attention for giving the president one of his two Oscar statuettes.

“This time our meeting was very special. Sean brought his statuette as a symbol of faith in the victory of our country”, Zelenski explained after the meeting, held on November 8, through his Facebook account.

The star who was twice nominated for best actor at the Oscars – once for “Mystic River” in 2004 and once for “Milk” in 2009 – has supported Ukraine since the start of the conflict. With conferences and meetings, he was always aware of the situation.

But his real contribution is doing it from the seventh art. So far this year, the director has insisted on making a documentary that can portray the experiences of the conflict and what is happening in the region.

Although this project, made in conjunction with the production company and a half ‘Vice Studios’, still has no name or publication date, it has already been signed by the Russian government, which included Penn in the ‘black list’.

This list is a response to the sanctions imposed by the US government. It contains more than 25 Hollywood actors and directors.

Even so, this has not interrupted the work of the artist. So much so, that during the meeting held on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president presented him with the ‘Order of Merit of the III degree’ of the country thanking them for their efforts to make the war conflict visible.

“It was a great pleasure to present Sean Penn with the 3rd Degree Order of Merit. Thank you for his sincere support and his important contribution to the popularization of Ukraine in the world.The president commented on Facebook.

For its part, The 62-year-old American actor reaffirmed his support, assuring that the statuette would stay in Ukraine until they win the war.

TIME TRENDS