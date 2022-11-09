The weekend of Mexico City Grand Prix it was, once again, exciting and spectacular, especially for the idol of the home crowd: Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez. The Red Bull standard bearer failed to take what would have been a legendary victory in front of thousands of adoring people praising their favorite driver, but Perez still managed to pay them back with a second consecutive podium in his home GP, after that. collected in 2021. A result that also allowed him to regain the second position in the world championship standings, taking him to five points clear of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

But in the weekend spent by F1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez the absolute protagonist, even more than Checo Perez, was his father Antonio Pérez Garibay, became a true icon for his great displays of enthusiasm shown in the circumstances in which he found himself following his son on the track. Just on the sidelines of the home weekend, ‘Papa Perez’ wanted to talk about the importance that his son is now holding in the hearts of all Mexicans, letting himself go to a hope for 2023: that Perez can inherit the F1 world champion crown from Max Verstappen.

“The most exciting thing is that Checo is working hard for the people of Mexico – his father proudly commented – the economy of my country is going through a very difficult time and paying for a ticket [per il Gran Premio] it is very difficult. But now the most important thing in Mexico is Checo Perez and this is seen everywhere, every day: it is the ‘Perez period’. Checo is the best Mexican driver – he concluded – and this is the first time that Mexico has a Formula 1 world champion in constructors. Checo is Formula 1 champion now [in quanto parte della Red Bull] And maybe next year he will be world champion among pilots“.