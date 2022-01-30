Volleyball Vantaa Ducks applied for a score in Rovaniemi with a “clinical” performance

The Ducks have played the most matches in the men’s league.

Saturday The Vantaa Ducks, who lost a five-round match in Oulu, traveled further north to Rovaniemi on Sunday. The Ducks won the volleyball in the men’s championship league at the local Perunga Boys 3-0.

“On Saturday, I tried a little different spruce, but today we got back to the familiar lineup and were able to perform clinically. There was little to do in the offensive game due in part to minor injuries, but three points was now the most important thing, ”said Ducks coach Juho Rajala.

Ducks has played the most matches, and while the teams below have played 2 to 4 fewer matches, the Ducks to the right of the 14-point playoff line is a balanced lineup.

Ville Kattelus scored 14 points, but also nine attack errors. Aleksander Rastamo made 11 points with just one mistake. Fredric Gustavsson scored 24 points for PerPo, all others a total of 27.

“We knew Gustavsson’s role on the team. Sometimes he succeeded, sometimes he didn’t, ”Rajala added.