Transport Commuter trains will be reduced on Monday in the wake of the Valtteri storm – A and K trains run on an extraordinary schedule in the Helsinki metropolitan area

Part commuter train services in the metropolitan area run at reduced intervals on Monday. A-trains and K-trains run at 20-minute intervals, but other commuter trains run on a normal schedule.

The changes in the schedule are due to the Valtteri storm that started on Saturday, with which the snowfall was expected to continue until Monday morning. According to the Finnish Rail Traffic Center, the frost could further aggravate the situation and cause challenges for switches, snow removal at station platforms and train fleet.

The goal of thinning is to ensure safe and smooth traffic. In long-distance and freight traffic, traffic is not reduced in advance.

