Monday, January 31, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Transport Commuter trains will be reduced on Monday in the wake of the Valtteri storm – A and K trains run on an extraordinary schedule in the Helsinki metropolitan area

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A-trains and K-trains run at 20-minute intervals, but other commuter trains run on a normal schedule.

Part commuter train services in the metropolitan area run at reduced intervals on Monday. A-trains and K-trains run at 20-minute intervals, but other commuter trains run on a normal schedule.

The changes in the schedule are due to the Valtteri storm that started on Saturday, with which the snowfall was expected to continue until Monday morning. According to the Finnish Rail Traffic Center, the frost could further aggravate the situation and cause challenges for switches, snow removal at station platforms and train fleet.

The goal of thinning is to ensure safe and smooth traffic. In long-distance and freight traffic, traffic is not reduced in advance.

You can read more about Monday’s exception schedules from this link.

#Transport #Commuter #trains #reduced #Monday #wake #Valtteri #storm #trains #run #extraordinary #schedule #Helsinki #metropolitan #area

See also  Football Fifa rewarded Robert Lewandowski and Alexia Putellas as the best players of the year
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Tenth time lucky

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.