Volleyball VaLePa won the top match of the Champions League, Vantaa Ducks in Helsinki

The season of the injured midfielder Tuomas Hautala in the last match is over.

VALLEPA showed on Saturday that the team will be able to beat another top volleyball league championship team without a few important players.

“Two midfielders were on the sidelines. One is out all season because of the rupture of the Achilles tendon and the other for at least some time, ”the coach said Janne Kangaskokko.

The only midfielder in the opening line-up of the season was Severi Savonsalmi was VaLepa’s most effective with 13 points when the people of Sastamala took their fourth consecutive 3–0 victory after knocking down Akaa-Volley in the top match.

Injured in the previous match Tuomas Hautalan the season is over, and Mikko Karjarinta has been on the sidelines for some time.

“We took it in the middle as a successor Tuomas Tihumäki, Matias-brother of our chopper. In addition, there was a flu on the side Alberto Cavasin, ”Fabric Kok said.

The success rate of VaLaPa’s attacks was a staggering 65, compared to 51 in Akaa. Sauli Sinkkonen 11 points. Akaa has now lost both her matches to VaLePa and Savo Volley.

Vantaa Ducks defeated Raisio Loimu 3–1 in a match played in Helsinki.

Chipper of the winners Aleksander Rastamo scored 23 points and Loimu’s official brother Ali Fazli point less.

Coach Juho Rajala was on the sidelines of the Ducks ’previous two matches, now he’s back in the lead.

“Loimu won the opening round with an excellent game, but after that our own performance improved and we won. I am proud of the team, the place was tough, ”Rajala said.

Ville Kattelus scored 17 points for Ducks. About the team’s regular players Kalle Kattelus is still on the sidelines for some time due to a thumb injury.

Three TuTo Volley, who lost his previous match in three sets, defeated Karelia’s Charm 3–2 in Nousiainen. The loss was the fourth consecutive time for the guests.

Only after playing a long injury in his second match as a general player Ossi Rumpunen was the most effective of TuTon by 18 points. Another experienced player Eemeli Kouki scored 16 points.

“The match was quite a roller coaster. The game rippled from side to side. Both teams made a lot of mistakes, ”Rumpunen said.

TuTo, who normally plays in Kupittaa, had to evacuate the floorball finals.

“There is a new great hall in Ascension. It is a pity that the audience could not be taken in, ”Rumpunen said.

With charm, so Jere Heiskanen as well as Ville Louhela scored 20 points.