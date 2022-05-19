Volleyball Finnish volleyball players defeated Estonia for a long time

Finland’s most effective were Joonas Jokela and Sakari Mäkinen.

Finland the men’s volleyball team won 3-1 in Estonia in the national match played in Salo (25–19, 19–25, 25–23, 25–21). On Thursday night, Finland’s most effective were Joonas Jokela and Sakari Mäkinenwho both bombed 14 points.

Finland had lost seven matches in a row and defeated Estonia for the last time in 2017.

The teams will meet again in Salo on Friday. Finland is preparing for the European Silver League in May-June and the European Championship qualifiers in August.