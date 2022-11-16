Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Volleyball | Finland’s women will play their opening group of next year’s EC in Tallinn, men in Bulgaria’s Varna

November 16, 2022
The four best countries from the groups of six teams will qualify for the playoffs.

Finland the women’s national volleyball team will play its first group game of next year’s European Championships in Tallinn.

In addition to Estonia, Holland, France, Slovakia and Spain were screened into the same starting group as Finland in the draw held in Naples on Wednesday.

The women’s EC final tournament will be played next year from August 15 in Belgium, Germany, Italy and Estonia.

Men’s The EC final tournament will be played next year from August 28 in Italy, North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Israel.

Finland will play the preliminary group games in Varna, Bulgaria together with Slovenia, Ukraine, Croatia, Spain and group host Bulgaria.

In both final tournaments, there are 24 countries divided into four initial groups of six teams. Of these, the top four from each will qualify for the playoffs.

