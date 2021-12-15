The German company Volkswagen will present a new generation Amarok pickup in 2022. This is stated in a press release received by Izvestia on December 15.

“The new Amarok is a rethinking of the familiar design and interior. The innovative approach will expand the potential functionality of the car and provide an opportunity for wider equipment, ”the message says.

The new Volkswagen Amarok pickup will be offered in a version with a double cab. The car will receive a relief hood, massive wheel arches, roof rails. The cabin will be equipped with a large touchscreen display of the multimedia system and a digital instrument panel.

The second generation Volkswagen Amarok will be equipped with a 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine and a 2.3-liter gasoline engine. The model will also be offered with a new 3.0-liter V6 diesel unit, the impact of which is still unknown.

The new Amarok will only be available for ordering in a few Western countries. This model is not expected on the Russian market.

On November 3, it was reported that Volkswagen has unveiled the new ID.5 coupe-crossover. Sales of the model will begin in Europe in 2022.

The car is built on the basis of the crossover ID.4. This model’s drag coefficient is 0.26. In the European market, the model will be offered in Pro, Pro Performance and GTX versions.