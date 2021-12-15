“Hemophilia is a congenital haemorrhagic pathology characterized by the absence of the eighth factor, the one responsible for blood coagulation. It manifests itself with spontaneous haemorrhages that target the joints. Long ago, prophylaxis did not exist and haemorrhages, treated only at the moment. and never prevented, they could cause bone malformations and serious relationship problems. Today, fortunately, the paradigm has changed: thanks to innovation in the therapeutic field and to the care of patients by professionals able to guide and support them, they lead an almost normal”. This was underlined, speaking at the webinar ‘Let’s redesign hemophilia’, Patrizia Di Gregorio, director of the Department of Asl 2 Abruzzo services – director of Uoc company transfusion medicine – Center for congenital and acquired hemorrhagic diseases (Aice) n. 52 and the Center for the study and treatment of thrombophilia (FCSA) n.301 – Policlinico ‘SS Annunziata’ Chieti.

Di Gregorio concluded his speech at the fourth edition of the awareness campaign promoted by Roche Italia with the patronage of the Federation of Haemophilic Associations (FedEmo) and the Paracelso Onlus Foundation, explaining the important role played by specialized centers: “Haemophilia centers are fundamental because they not only treat the patient suffering from haemophilia, but also take care of families, partners and people involved in the disease, helping them to live with it. Previously, children with haemophilia were covered with knee pads and helmets to avoid bleeding, while now they are free to run and jump. In the same way, more adult patients are able to live relationships and sexuality with serenity and spontaneity. Once again, a good relationship between doctor and patient helps a lot to overcome the initial difficulties that may be encountered in this area “.