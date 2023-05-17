On the occasion of 25 years of the Polo GTIthe Volkswagen brand launches the special edition Polo GTI Edition 25. The story of thissports car in fact it started in 1998 and the model that celebrates it can count on 207 HP of powerthe lowered sports suspension and the electronic locking of the XDS differential. The production of the Volkswagen special series celebrating the Polo is limited to 2,500 units.

Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 features

The Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 is powered by the two-liter TSI engine with 152 kW (207 hp) and 320 Nm torque. In addition, the model comes as standard with a sports suspension and a 15 millimeter lowered ride height.

Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25

The Polo GTI Edition 25 can also count on the electronic differential lock XDS. All these features push the front-wheel drive sports car from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds.

Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25, as it is

The Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 outside is characterized by the classic GTI lookswith brake calipers and moldings red, for the honeycomb design on the radiator grille and for the chromed tailpipes. The Polo GTI Edition 25 adds i 18-inch Adelaide alloy wheels in Black Glossy, the black roof and black exterior mirrors.

Inside, it is equipped as standard with premium sports seats in perforated leather black-red, finished with stitched GTI logos and decorative trim in high-gloss black with red GTI lettering. To identify the limited edition special series on sill threshold the identification writing is present “One of 2500”.

Polo GTI Edition 25 technologies

From a technological point of view, the Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 comes standard with i IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights with Dynamic Light Assist and LED daytime running lights. The amenities also include the multifunction sports steering wheel leather with paddles and the “25” logoas well as some assistance systems that belong to higher vehicle classes.

Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 on the road

The Travel Assist optional is part of the IQ.DRIVE service package and enables a partially automated driving.

The system Travel Assist can handle the steering, braking and acceleration of the new Polo GTI at speeds from 0 km/h up to the system limit of 210 km/h. To this end, the Travel Assist relies on familiar systems including theAdaptive Cruise Control for the longitudinal guide and the Lane Assist (standard) for lateral guidance.

IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlight

As far as infotainment is concerned, the system is standard Ready2Discoverwith a 20-centimeter (8-inch) high-resolution display.

Price Volkswagen Polo GTI special series 25 years

The Volkswagen Polo GTI special series 25 years is on sale in Germany at the price of 35,205 eurosor 1,750 euros more than the Polo GTI also on sale in Italy.

“One of 2500” commemorative writing

Volkswagen Polo GTI history

The special series celebrates 25 years of the Polo GTI. However, the story began in 1979, when the GT variant of the first generation Polo. The GTI brand, on the other hand, appeared for the first time in 1998 on the third generation of the Polo.

Volkswagen initially limited production of the first Polo GTI to 3,000 units and shortly thereafter announced that the model was sold out. The next GTI version appeared several years later, in 2006. There 180hp Cup Edition was a real treat for the fans as it was visually based on the racing cars used in the Polo Cup.

The first Volkswagen Polo GTI from 1998

Then there was the fifth generation of the 2010: the engine 1.4 TSI with turbo and supercharging proved a hit with GTI enthusiasts and won new fans as well. The following 2014 Polo GTI had the TSI engine that delivered 192 hp and reached a maximum speed of 236 km/h.

Photo Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25

