Volkswagen presented the world premiere of the ID.3 GTXthe sportiest and most extreme version of the ID.3 which reaches up to 326 HP of maximum power. The ID.3 GTX is available in two variants, the base model delivering 210 kW (286 hp) and the version “GTX Performance” which has a power of 240 kW (326 hp). The battery gives 79 kWh (net) is positioned in the sandwich floor, in the center of the vehicle, ensuring a low and sporty center of gravityas well as optimal distribution of the load on the axles.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX and GTX Performance, features and performances

There ID.3 GTX with 286 horsepower it has the rear-wheel Drive and is equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PSM) APP550 of VW which develops 210 kW (286 hp) and a maximum torque of 545 Nm. This exceeds the driving force of the most powerful Volkswagen V6 turbo engines! Performance: speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 180 km/h.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX

ID.3 GTX Performance

The most powerful version, the ID.3 GTX Performance uses a different powertrain, with a scheme two engines and all-wheel drive capable of reaching maximum power of 240 kW (326 hp) with the same maximum torque of 545 Nm as the GTX. The APP550 engine is mounted at the rear, while at the front there is the same engine that we already find on the ID.4 GTX 4MOTION. In terms of performance the announced data speaks of one 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and maximum speed of 200 km/h, but they could also be better given the 5.4 in zero-percent that the ID.4 GTX 4MOTION manages to achieve. Below is the powertrain diagram, the same one that will be used on the Cupra Born VZ, with double engine, the rear one being more powerful.

The powertrain layout on the GTX Performance includes two engines to reach the maximum overall power of 326 hp

like the one already seen on the ID.4 GTX 4MOTION

It is estimated that, in combination with the battery from 79 kWh (net)the combined Wltp autonomy of the ID.3 GTX is approx 600km.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX front 3/4 ID.3 GTX side ID.3 GTX rear 3/4 ID.3 GTX front ID.3 GTX rear Light signature front headlights 20″ alloy wheels Cockpit dashboard 12.9″ infotainment display Front passenger seats Front luminous signature Rear luminous signature Volkswagen ID.3 GTX

The battery of the ID.3 GTX can be recharged from approximately 10 to 80%. 26 minutesat DC fast charging stations up to 175 kW.

The new ID.3 GTX stands out from other models in the series with its customized exterior design. The specific front bumper features a new black air intake with a diamond design, along with LED daytime running lights that look like a Arrowhead.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX rear 3/4

The black body elements have a high-gloss finish, including the redesigned side skirts and the new lower rear section with diffuser. THE 20-inch alloy wheels “Skagen” as standard feature black interior surfaces and bright, clear exterior surfaces, while an option for all-black wheels is available.

Numerous GTX-specific features personalize the ID.3's interior. THE sports seats as standard they feature red decorative stitching and la perforated GTX lettering on the front backrests, while seats are available as options ergoActive customized in GTX design. The multifunction sports steering wheel also features red stitchinga red application on the lower closure and the integrated GTX writing in chrome.

Sports front seats as standard

The passenger compartment features a different surface, while the infotainment system has been redesigned with a larger touchscreen (diagonal: 32.8 cm/12.9 inches) and a new menu structure. The gear lever has been removed from the “Digital Cockpit” housing and designed separately as lever on the steering column.

12.9″ infotainment display

On board you can interact with the new IDA voice assistantwhich allows you to manage many vehicle functions and answers questions on a wide range of topics by accessing online databases such as Wikipedia and integrating the function ChatGPT. Another novelty is awellness apps which uses pre-configured programs to adjust various vehicle functions to improve well-being while driving or charging.

Price

The price of the ID.3 GTX has not been communicated, but we can assume a cost of more 50,000 euros.

Photo Volkswagen ID.3 GTX