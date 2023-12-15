The new Volkswagen ID. 2all SUV is starting to take shape. The official debut of the car is still a long way off, but in the meantime the German car manufacturer has released one first official teaser image which immortalises the silhouette of the new model shrouded in darkness. A sort of appetizer to what Volkswagen considers “another important step towards the diffusion of electric mobility at affordable prices to the masses.”

Debut in 2026

The new ID. 2all SUV was previewed by Volkswagen during a workshop with chief designer Andreas Mindt: exactly as in the case of the ID. 2all Showcar, is based on a newly developed MEB modular electric drive platform with front-wheel drive, and will be presented in 2026. We know little else about this new electric SUV: according to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops, and Volkswagen itself speaking of electric mobility at affordable prices, it is reasonable to expect a list price for this new model that starts around 25,000 euros. But we are still only in the field of hypotheses: to know further details of the new ID. 2all SUV will probably have to wait a little longer.