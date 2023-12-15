After a long wait, finally Baldur's Gate 3 it is also available on Xbox Series. With the launch on the Verdecrociati platforms, some players hope to see the popular RPG from Larian Studios sooner or later become part of the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Pass. An eventuality on which it would be better not to place too much hope according to Swen Vincke.

When asked about this by IGN, the founder and CEO of Larian Studios stated that Baldur's Gate 3 won't be coming to Game Pass.

The reason? Describing it as a “sensitive issue”, Vincke says that his team has made a huge game and believe that it's fair to pay a price to play it, especially since the developers were careful not to charge the expense with microtransactions or anything else.

“We've always said from the beginning that Baldur's Gate 3 would not be on Xbox Game Pass, it won't be on Game Pass,” Vinckle said.

“We made a great game, so I think there's a price to pay for that, I think that's right. We didn't charge any microtransactions, so you get what you pay for. This is a very substantial game. So I think it should exist as it is. This is what allows us to continue making more games.”