Tesla calls, Volkswagen responds. In recent days the US car manufacturer has announced that over the next year the new low-cost electric car known as Model 2 will enter production, and now the German brand has responded by revealing that shortly will sign the final project of ID.1. Word of Thomas Schafer, president of Volkswagen: at the moment there are four proposals relating to the ID.1 on the table, he reported, and in the coming weeks the brand will decide which direction to follow.

Four proposals on the table

“The tentative name of this project is ID.1, and the production model is scheduled for 2027. We're in the middle of all this, but we know what the car should be.”, his words reported by Autocar. What form the new ID.1 will take is not the only element that the company has yet to establish: there is also a industrial plan for this new entry-level electric model to be put in black and white, a decision that Schafer himself defined “extremely challenging”.

Reduced costs

We know that Volkswagen's goal is to market the new ID.1 to a price less than 20,000 eurosand to do so, in light of the high costs of batteries and production in Europe, it is likely to have to focus on large volumes and high economies of scale. Not only that: development and production costs can be amortized for other VW Group brands, including Skoda, Seat and Cupra, but even in this case the last word has not yet been said. “We will make a decision shortly”Schafer glossed over.

Agreement with Renault?

We will see if Volkswagen will rely on a new partner for the construction of the ID.1: in recent weeks there has been talk of a possible collaboration with Renault for production and development in relation to the little Twingo, we will see if this will actually be the case or if these rumors will remain just rumors. “We are working conceptually on a solution, we don't rule out partnerships in this sector”concluded Schafer.