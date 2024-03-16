Nearly one in three young children in North Gaza are seriously malnourished

Nearly one in three children under the age of two in the north of the Gaza Strip suffers from “acute malnutrition,” UN aid agency UNICEF said on Friday. reported. In January that was still about 16 percent. In recent weeks, at least 23 children in northern Gaza have died from malnutrition or dehydration.

According to estimates by UNRWA, the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees, approximately a quarter of a million people currently remain in the north of the Gaza Strip. Some 1.9 million Gazans have fled Israeli violence, mainly to the south. There too, the famine is starting to become visible, Doctors Without Borders director Meinie Nicolai said this week. NRC.

In Rafah, on the border with Egypt, about 10 percent of children under the age of two were acutely malnourished at the end of February, according to UNICEF, a doubling compared to the previous month. More than 4 percent suffered from severe emaciation, a fourfold increase.

Catherine Russell, executive director of UNICEF, said in a statement: “This catastrophic child malnutrition crisis in Gaza has developed with shocking speed, especially as much-needed aid was available just a few kilometers away.”

