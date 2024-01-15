2023 ends on a positive note for the Volkswagen brand which closed the past year with 4.87 million cars registered globally. A result that was worth a growth of 6.7% compared to 2022, with a sales mix on the electric side that at the same time increased compared to the previous year, reaching 394,000 BEV units worldwide and a positive of 21. 1%.

The most successful markets for Volkswagen

The largest markets for fully electric Volkswagen brand cars, in absolute terms, were: China, Germany, United States of America, United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Norway and Belgium. In Germany, for example, around 30,000 ID.4s were delivered (+62.9%) while in the United States 38,000 examples of the ID.4 were delivered, which corresponds to an increase of 84.2% compared to 2022. The ID.3 was particularly popular in China: more than 75,000 units were delivered in 2023, an increase of more than 200% compared to the previous year.

Significant growth in Italy

In Italy, in 2023 the Volkswagen brand confirmed itself as the top importer for the twelfth consecutive year, also being the best-selling brand overall in the month of December. The Wolfsburg brand recorded significant growth in our country with a market share of 7.84% equal to almost 123,000 registrations, an increase of 17.1% compared to 2022. The Volkswagen most appreciated by Italians was for the fifth consecutive time the T-Roc, with almost 33,000 registrations. In second place among the best-selling VW models in Italy is the T-Cross, with almost 22,000 units followed by the timeless Polo with 19,000 registrations.

The Volkswagens of the future

2024 promises to be a very important year for Volkswagen as it prepares the arrival of several new models and the start of sales of some best sellers that have been renewed: such as the new generations of Passat and Tiguan and the T-Cross. The ID.4 and ID.5 have also had a major upgrade with completely new infotainment and a new propulsion system, and the new ID.7 Tourer will also be launched during the year, a station wagon version of the new ID electric flagship. 7.