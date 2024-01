Monday, January 15, 2024, 3:46 p.m.







Carles Falcón, a 45-year-old Catalan driver who suffered an accident while competing in the 46th edition of the Dakar Rally, died today due to injuries caused by his fall, which occurred in the second stage.

This was Falcón's second participation…