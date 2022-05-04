The partners of Future: Fast Forward register the project with PERTE VEC with the ambition of turning Spain into an electric vehicle hub in Europe

The Volkswagen group and Seat have registered the ‘Perte of the electric and connected vehicle’ through ‘Future: Fast Forward’, an initiative led by the Volkswagen group and made up of 62 national and international companies. As they have explained, 61% of the companies participating in the project are SMEs, and constitute “the largest business group in the history of the automotive industry in Spain”.

On April 1, the period for applying for Perte VEC aid was opened and will close on May 17. The budget amounts to 2,975 million euros, 1,425 million of which will be granted in the form of loans and another 1,550 through grants.

The project is made up of four main axes: the first, led by

seats Y

volkswagen, aspires to electrify the factories in Martorell (Barcelona) and Pamplona; the second is the creation of the battery ecosystem for electric cars, which encompasses everything from lithium extraction in mines to battery assembly.

The third axis contemplates the location in Spain of “essential” components for electric vehicles and the fourth includes areas related to training, digitization and the circular economy.

Future: Fast Forward partners include

Iberdrola which, in a statement, has assured that it will play “a relevant role” in the consortium, promoting sustainability in the manufacturing process of electric vehicles and reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The company has explained that its contribution will be focused on the decarbonization of the Seat factories in Martorell and Volkswagen in Pamplona, ​​the development of photovoltaic self-consumption projects and the development of smart recharging solutions and to test second-hand batteries.

Iberdrola has highlighted its commitment to the electrification of transport in its transition strategy towards a decarbonized economy, as a key lever for reducing emissions and has recalled that the group has a sustainable mobility plan, with an investment of 150 million euros, which provides for the installation of nearly 150,000 high-efficiency charging points, both in homes and in businesses, as well as on urban roads, in cities and on the main highways.

The partners of this project are: Altech, Asai Industrial, Azterlan, Balidea, BeePlanet Factory, Bosch, Brose, Carto, Celsa Group, Cetim, Cidetec, Cenim – CSIC, Cerler Global Electronics, CYP Core, Delta Vigo, Enso, Feníe Energía , Forminsa, GCR Group, Gestamp, Glavista, Gonvarri, Grupo Sesé, Grupo Simoldes, Iberdrola, Intrustial, IMS Technology, Ingedetec, University Research Institute (Circe) Zaragoza University or isEazy. Also participating are Isend, Kapture.io, Kautenik, Kivnon, Lazpiur, Leartiker, Libelium, Lithium Iberia, Malena Engineering, Mindcaps, Mol-Matric, Motorland Aragón, NTDD, Nutai, Órbita Ingeniería, Pomceg Electronics, Power Innotech, Power HoldCo Spain, Seat CODE, Seat MÓ, Seat SA, Silence, Grupo SPR, Sumitomo Electric Bordnetze, Técnicas Reunidas, Tecoi, Valeo, Vega Chargers, Vicomtech, Volkswagen Navarra, WIP and Zylk.