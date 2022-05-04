With Lies of Pthe developers of Round8 Studios and the publisher NeoWiz have announced a new Soulslike adventure for PC and the current console generation. Now, in a recent interview, the game’s creators have talked about the technical implementation of Lies of P.

As has been confirmed, the Soulslike will come with two display modes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. On the one hand we are dealing here with the Performance modewhere Lies of P is displayed at a native resolution of 1440p and 60 frames per second.

To this is added the Quality mode, which currently offers native 4K at 30 FPS. According to their own statements, the developers would like to offer a resolution in 4K and 60FPS in Quality mode, but it remains to be seen if this can be implemented on consoles.

Lies of P throws us into a dark retelling of Pinocchio’s tale: players will find themselves in the Belle Epoque-inspired city of Krat, which is on the verge of madness. As the puppet mechanoid Pinocchio, you will come across a strange note: “Find Mr. Geppetto. He is in this city”.

Lies of P does not yet have a precise release date but will be released in 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

Source: GamingBolt