Volkswagen continues to reveal details on details of the new Amarok. The German car manufacturer has released a new teaser image of its new pick-up, starring while pulling a snowmobile: although all the characteristic elements of the design are not identifiable, you can see the evident similarity that the model will have with the new Ford Ranger. with which by the way shares the platform. However, there are some differences: let’s think of the upper part of the dashboard inside the passenger compartment, or the more fluid lines that distinguish the exterior.

“The uncluttered architecture, the elements designed in a similar way to a car, the clear and taut surfaces and a cabin with particularly high quality standards express Volkswagen’s DNA to a new level, and reaffirm Amarok’s right to claim the premium vehicle status“, commented the head of design of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Albert-Johann Kirzinger. In terms of technology, connectivity and driver assistance systems Volkswagen has not yet revealed any details, but has promised that we will see novelties never seen before in this segment. The engine range should be led by a powerful V6 TDI engine, which will be joined by other petrol solutions that will be revealed shortly. The opening of orders for the new Volkswagen Amarok, according to reports from Carscoops, is scheduled for the end of 2022.