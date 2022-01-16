updateConservative Party leader Oliver Dowden believes Boris Johnson should remain prime minister of the United Kingdom, despite the illegal drinks held at the prime minister’s official residence during the corona lockdown last year. Dowden said to the BBC to expect that the government will now take measures against the parties.











Johnson has been cornered in recent weeks by stories of get-togethers and parties at 10 Downing Street. For example, there was said to have been a party the night before Prince Philip’s funeral last year and weekly drinks were held for people living in the Johnson’s official residence, even when that was not allowed due to corona measures.

“I don’t want to downplay things like this at all and what we saw was completely wrong,” Dowden said. “It made me furious and so did my constituents. The whole country was outraged.”

right man

According to Dowden, it is good that Johnson has apologized. The Tories leader thinks Johnson is still the right man to remain prime minister, but now he needs to come up with concrete steps to solve the problem. “It is good that the Prime Minister said that this is being investigated. He wants to ensure that the culture that allowed this to happen is addressed.”

The leader of the largest opposition Labor party, Keir Starmer, is a lot less optimistic about Johnson’s ability to change culture. “The Prime Minister broke the law and then lied about the parties being held on Downing Street,” Starmer said. BBC.

“It is clear what is going on. There was a big party. The facts speak for themselves,” said Starmer. “When I first presented this to Johnson, he assured me that there were no parties. After the first video, he said he had only just heard about it and last week it was revealed that he was at one of the parties. Then he said he didn’t realize it was a party.”

Starmer was confronted by the BBC with a photo that shows him drinking beer with employees. “This situation is not at all comparable to that of the Prime Minister. We were at work and got some food. There was no question of a party,” he said in a response.