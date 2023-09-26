EI’m sorry, dear followers of my words on Tuesday, to have to point out to you once again the three biggest dangers of investing: inflation, taxes and fear. That’s right, it’s not just about the “external” enemies like markets and politicians, but also about the “inner” spirits that are wreaking havoc within you. I don’t want to beat around the bush for long, but rather illustrate the problems using concrete examples.

Please examine a pensioner, 68, and a high school graduate, 18. The first is thinking about how he should invest a million euros in the 20 years he has left, and the second, who has just graduated from high school, is thinking about the right way to invest 10,000 euros in recognition of her their achievements were given as gifts by parents and grandparents.