A volcano in Grindavík, Iceland, erupted on the night of this December 18th. After a series of earthquakes, the volcano complex moved to another phase, as announced by the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO).

“A Coast Guard helicopter will take off shortly to confirm the exact location and size of the eruption,” the authority said.

The IMO also pointed out that the phenomenon could have derived from the accumulation of magma in Svartsengi, which has been monitored by satellite since the beginning of December.

Volcano erupting on the Reykjaness Peninsula, Iceland. Photo: Iceland Meteorological Office

The videos show how the area where the eruption occurred went from darkness to incandescence. Other images show how the sky turned red in the town of Hafnarfjordur, a few kilometers away from the volcano.

🔴 #NOW | Fissure from volcanic eruption in southwestern Iceland has grown to around 4 kilometers as there are fears lava will reach the town of Grindavík – Icelandic Public Media. pic.twitter.com/Xg54n8arzc — World in Conflict 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) December 19, 2023

“The estimated lava flow in the volcanic eruption is between 100 and 200 cubic meters per second, many times more than in previous eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula in recent years,” the IMO added in its alert.

*With information from El Universal / México (Grupo de Diarios América, GDA)