The Japanese government announced on Saturday that a volcano had erupted on the remote island of Suwanosejima in the southwest of the country.

The Radio and Television Corporation quoted a police station in Kagoshima Prefecture as saying that no damage had been confirmed due to the eruption.

The government later issued a level three volcano warning, out of five, for Suwanosejima, restricting access to dangerous areas surrounding the volcano.

Japan is frequently exposed to earthquakes and volcanoes due to its presence in the “Ring of Fire” region in the Pacific Ocean, which witnesses high seismic and volcanic activity.

This region extends from Southeast Asia to the Pacific basin. According to the US Geological Survey, 81% of the world's earthquakes occur in this active belt.

The last earthquake struck Japan on New Year's Day.

The earthquake, which measured 7.5 on the Richter scale, devastated the Noto Peninsula in the center of the country, killing more than 200 people and leaving dozens missing, according to a preliminary count by the authorities. It also caused a tsunami, with waves reaching several meters high.