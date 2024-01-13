Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/13/2024 – 15:06

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) created a working group (GT) for the prevention and treatment of consumer over-indebtedness. The ordinance, published yesterday (12) on Official Diary of the Union, says that the group's objective is to formulate actions and public policies to combat the over-indebtedness of families in the country. The deadline for completing the work is 60 days, which can be extended for an equal period.

The GT will be composed of the National Consumer Secretary, the Director of Consumer Protection and Defense and a representative of the Secretariat for Access to Justice. Representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), the Brazilian Association of Banks, the National Council of Public Defenders and the Brazilian Association of Procons (Proconbrasil) will also take part.

At the end of the work, a report must be delivered to the Minister of Justice and Public Security. The ordinance also states that participation in the GT will not “involve any remuneration and the work carried out in it will be considered the provision of a relevant public service.”