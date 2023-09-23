Air travel helps you get to your destination faster, however, not all airlines provide the best service nor are they in the best conditions. In this situation the company Bounce conducted an evaluation to determine which were the worst.

This company, dedicated to the storage of suitcases and luggage storage, was based on several key parameters to determine which were the worst airlines in the world; ¿Will Viva Aerobus and Volaris be there?

The aspects that Bounce considered to choose these airlines were the percentage of punctual arrivals, the percentage of cancellations (registered in the OAG database), the qualifications of meals, entertainment on board.

Just as the comfort of seats and service of staff, these obtained from Skytrax; in addition to the organization dedicated to the qualification of international air transport.

Thus, They qualified a total of 60 to determine which airlines did not comply with the previous points.

From the data collected, They averaged and gave 0 to the worst airline and with 10 to the best; In this way the list of the 10 worst in the world emerged.

What are the 10 worst airlines in the world according to Bounce

10. Volaris: We start our list with Volaris, a low-cost airline founded in 2004, which operates mainly in Mexico. Although it connects with various cities in America, its rating of 2.11 out of 10 does not make it stand out in terms of quality.

9. Vueling Airlines: This airline, based in Barcelona, ​​Spain, is another budget option that, unfortunately, fails to stand out in quality according to Bounce, earning a low score of 1.96.

8. WestJet: We return to America, specifically Canada, where WestJet, despite having a wide network of destinations, barely achieves a rating of 1.66.

7. Ryanair: Ryanair, an ultra-low-cost airline based in Dublin, Ireland, is known for its focus on cheap fares, but this translates to a 1.63 rating on Bounce’s list.

6. Wizz Air: En Eastern Europe, we find Wizz Air, based in Budapest, Hungary. Although it offers cheap routes to multiple destinations, its rating is only 1.31.

5. Viva Aerobus: Unfortunately, Mexico is present again on this list with Viva Aerobus, a low-cost airline that receives a low rating of 1.18 due to numerous complaints about its service.

4. Flydubai: Despite offering cheap flights from Dubai, Flydubai scores just 1 on Bounce’s list.

3. Jetstar Airways: Jetstar Airways, a subsidiary of Qantas in Australia, comes in third on this list with a worrying rating of 0.94.

2.LionAir: The silver medal goes to Lion Air, an Indonesian airline with a rating of 0.61, mainly due to delays and cancellations.

1. Wings Air: Finally, the first place is taken by Wings Air, another Indonesian airline that focuses on regional flights. Unfortunately, its rating is the lowest of all, with only 0.37 points.