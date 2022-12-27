The Mexican airlines Volaris and Viva Aerobus took the largest share from the aeromexico companyaccording to the owner of the Ministry of TourismMiguel Torruco Marqués, pointed out that the first two have a majority share in seat occupancy on domestic and international flights.

According to the Sectur, during the month of January and October of the current year there was an occupation of seats in domestic and international flights of 77 percentregistering the highest participation Volaris with 40.3% and Viva Aerobus with 30.1 percentwhile Aeroméxico reports only 26.5 percent.

Similarly, Torruco pointed out that the airlines add 72 million 85 thousand seatswith a 96.9% participation in the national market. During this year, the main domestic routes with the highest number of scheduled seats were registered in the AICM-Cancunwith 2 million 828 thousand seats, as well as Cancun-AICMwith 2 million 828 thousand seats Y ACIM – Monterreywith 2 million 113 thousand seats.

Likewise, the head of the Ministry of Tourism added that in 2022 they have a program of 32 million 507 thousand 754 seats to Mexico from different parts of the world, such as North America, Europe, Caribbean, Central and South America and Asia; which represents 28.1% more than what was forecast for 2021, which were 25 million 377 thousand passengers.

He pointed out that from January to December 2022, the offer of seats to the country that came from North America It is 24 million 879 thousand 297 seatsunder a participation of 76.5 percent of the total.

In 2022 the airlines with the highest share of seats scheduled in international destinations to Mexico were:

American Airlines with 15.2% of the total

Aeroméxico with 12.3%

United Airlines with 11.1%

Together they add up 12 million 562 thousand 343 seats. Being the airports of the cities of Cancun, Mexico City and Guadalajara the most active. These data are based on the report of the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) and the Official Airline Guide (OAG).

During the month of November 2022, Grupo Aeroméxico indicated that in that month it transported 2 million 40 thousand passengers, an increase of 30.6 percent year-over-year. While the international market transported passengers increased 32.8 percent, while the domestic market increased with 29.8% both figures compared to November 2021.