final fantasy 16 is one of the most anticipated video games of 2023. The continuation of Square Enix’s epic saga will arrive exclusively on PS5 in June of next year. For this reason, one of its producers assured that this installment will make use of all the technologies of the Sony console.

In a video, the producer of final fantasy 16Naoki Yoshida spoke about this new adventure. According to him, this title will really show what the PlayStation 5 is capable of. As if that weren’t enough, he added that the recent trailer revealed at The Game Awards was taken directly from its gameplay. There is nothing pre-rendered.

‘Everything is in real time, the most recent trailer. There are no loading times! It has already become a game that makes you say: look at the power of the PS5. you could even move the camera if you wanted to.‘ Naoki Yoshida assured about the most recent advance.

It seems that final fantasy 16 It could be one of the best looking games in recent years. That without counting its possible arrival on PC, since it is a temporary exclusive. That is to say that after six months of its release on PS5, it will be available on other systems. Do you think it will look the same or better than PS5?

What do we know about Final Fantasy XVI?

final fantasy 16 It will be released on June 22, 2023 as a temporary PS5 exclusive. So far not much is known about its plot, but it will be a much more mature story than the previous ones. Which is reflected in its classification, which will be for adults only for the first time in franchise history.

Its gameplay will be more action-oriented than its predecessors. In addition to that there will be new monsters that will give thematic abilities to the main character. Although of course many typical elements will be back. It will also feature a new game+ mode with which players will be able to enjoy their story again, with all their abilities unlocked. Do you already expect it?

