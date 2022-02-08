The beta will also come with accessibility features and more options for online groups.

The next beta for Sony consoles is yet to come. In addition to new options for online groups and more accessibility features, this test will introduce the voice commands on PS5 consoles. Although this addition can only be used by some players in the United States and the United Kingdom, Sony confirmed that the update will be available to everyone. this same year.

The feature will only be available in the US and UK.The beta will arrive on february 9and players from the above countries will be able to experience the feature ‘Hey PlayStation!’which will allow you to find games, open applications, and even control the playback of multimedia content -music and videos-, using voice commands directly on PS5.

“We are testing the voice command function on the PS5 console,” mentions the official statement on PlayStationBlog. “To start, you will need to enable ‘Voice Commands’ within the menu ‘Options’and you can ask your PS5 to find a game, launch apps or features, or control your playback while you enjoy a movie, TV show, or song.”

The beta also added new options for online groups, which will now be divided into ‘open’ and ‘private’. As the name suggests, in the first you will be able to see all the members of the group, and your friends will be able to join freely whenever they want, while in the second, you will need an invitation to participate. This feature will come to both PS5 and PS4.

The official statement details the rest of the additions that will arrive in this new beta, which you can participate in if you receive a email from Sony, so don’t forget to check your inbox if you don’t want to be left out by mistake. Discord recently joined PlayStation, and players can now link their PlayStation accounts to their Sony IDs.

