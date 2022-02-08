A waitress from the United States admitted that she often dilutes sweet soda with water before serving it to customers. As the girl said in the video on her account in TikTokthus, according to her, she takes care of the health of children.

Abby Lacey noted that she mainly adds water to lemonades and sugary sodas ordered by children. She admitted that she was genuinely surprised how parents allow their offspring to consume so much sugar.

In the caption to the video, the waitress cited one of the cases when a mother ordered a cola for her seven-year-old daughter at eight o’clock in the evening. This angered Lacy to the core.

The video scored almost a million views and a lot of comments: some supported Lacey’s idea, while others condemned her for getting into her own business. “You condemn mothers, but at the same time you yourself do not have children. Ridiculous,” wrote one user. Another added: “As a mother, I ask you not to stop. I usually order one water and one lemonade and swap them around discreetly so the kids don’t just drink sweets.”

