Russian servicemen are capable of liquidating those detachments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that refused to surrender. Izvestia war correspondent Alexander Safiulin on Tuesday, April 19, demonstrated the result of the work of the RF Armed Forces using the example of the Ilyich plant in Mariupol.

At the moment, the right bank of Mariupol has been completely cleared. Life is gradually returning there, while just a few days ago the sounds of struggle were heard. The infrastructure of the rear of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the correspondent, was prepared with high quality.

“In this room were the location of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are a lot of uniforms with their identification marks – these are blue ribbons that they wound around their hands. But it didn’t work out here – traces of a direct hit, ”said Safiulin.

The positions of the UAF were everywhere, so it was often quite difficult to calculate them in buildings with complex infrastructure. Equipment was placed on every corner.

After the shelling, some of the fighters surrendered, the rest were destroyed.

In Ukraine, the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass continues, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. Moscow explained that the tasks of the special operation include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, the implementation of which is necessary to ensure the security of Russia. The decision was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

The Ukrainian authorities have been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

