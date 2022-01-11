Home page politics

Voderholzer describes the gender debate as highly controversial © Armin Weigel / dpa

The conservative Regensburg Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer once again fired against the reform movement “Synodal Way” – and absolutely wanted to talk about gendering

Regensburg – The conservative Regensburg Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer fires once again against the reform movement «Synodal Way» – and absolutely wants to talk about gendering. In an open letter to the Presidium of the “Synodal Way”, which his diocese sent out on Tuesday, he criticized the fact that a debate on the “gender spelling, which is also highly controversial outside the Church” had been postponed by the Presidium.

“The topic is highly controversial – not only in all areas of society, but also within the church,” said Voderholzer’s spokesman, Clemens Neck. “Isn’t the gender ideology in massive contrast to biblical anthropology?”

“I protest against this approach,” writes Voderholzer in the letter. “Once again the Presidium / Extended Presidium disregards a request from the members of the Synodal Assembly.”

From his point of view, the debate must absolutely take place at the third synodal assembly in February – and not later. This had also been agreed beforehand, but the Presidium is not adhering to this agreement and has not put the debate on the agenda for the Synodal Assembly.

Voderholzer called for the item on the agenda “Gender notation in texts of the Synodal Way”. Because: “This debate must logically be held before the final decision on texts of the Synodal Way.”

In the so-called Synodal Way, Catholic church representatives and lay people deal with questions of sexual morality, the priesthood and the role of women within the Catholic Church in individual working groups called forums. Voderholzer is – like the Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki – a resolute opponent of this reform process and repeatedly speaks out critically. (dpa)