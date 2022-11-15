Vodafone, revenues from services grow by 2.5% in the first half, operating profit is close to 3 billion

The telephony group mobile and fixed scores a semester “resilient”, despite the difficult macroeconomic environment: i revenue from services grow by 2.5%while theoperating profit it increased by 12% to € 2.9 billion as a result of a higher share of income from associates and joint ventures and lower depreciation. THE total revenue they increased by 2% to 22.9 billion.

L’ebitdal adjusted down 2.6% to 7.2 billion, due to a one-off legal settlement from the previous year in Italy, 1.4 percentage points year-over-year, and a commercial underperformance in Germany, as a group note. The group made a useful for the period of 1.2 billion, in the same half of the previous year it was 1.3 billion, as the increase inoperating profit and investment income was offset by a higher income tax, attributable to one-off deferred tax credits recognized in the previous year.

“In a difficult macroeconomic contextthis year we are offering a resilient performance, as well as making good progress with our operational and portfolio priorities “, explained the CEO of the Vodafone group. Nick Read commenting on the results for the half year as at 30 September. “We are adopting a series of measures to mitigate the economic environment characterized by high energy costs and rising inflation, “he added.” These, Read stressed, include undertaking price actions across Europe, while supporting our most vulnerable customers and promoting energy efficiency measures. Today we also announce a new savings target on costs of over 1 billion of euro rationalization and further simplification of the Group “.

Vodafone Italy: revenues from services at 2.12 billion (-2.8%) in the half year, those from the fixed network + 3.4%

As for the results in Italy, Vodafone closes the semester at 30 September 2022 with revenues from services to 2,125 million euros, down 2.8% compared to the same half of the previous year. “There performance in the half year was influenced in particular by the continuing intensity of competition in the mobile segment, offset in part by the growth of fixed network services and wholesale “underlines a note revenue from services fixed network growth by 3.4% (organic rates), equal to 618 million euros. THE broadband customers they are 3 million, up by 0.5% compared to the same period of the previous year. The second brand ho.mobile reaches 2.9 million customers. L’EBITDAaL adjusted, it amounts to 759 million euros, down by 17.3% compared to the same half of the previous year, which benefited from the one-off effects of a legal agreement. Excluding the impact of this agreement, adjusted EBITDAaL recorded a reduction of 6.6%.

THE fiber services of Vodafone reach 25.9 million households and businesses, of which 9.3 million are real estate units through its ultra broadband network and the partnership with Open Fiber. Vodafone Italia notes this in the data for the half year as at 30 September. In October, Vodafone launched the service in FWA 5G with an offer dedicated to consumers and businesses to offer them the same connection possibilities wherever they are: from large cities to small towns, up to the most remote villages of the country. There FWA 5G technology it is now available in about 1,900 municipalities throughout Italy, with the aim of reaching 2,500 by March 2023. There are 60 cities covered by 5G technology.

Vodafone accelerates in the metaverse and in retail

In addition, Vodafone today signed one technological partnership with Eataly Art House (E.ART.H.) to enrich the museum experience through augmented reality, Metaverse and the 5G network. The sixth edition of “Action for 5G” was also announced, the call dedicated to startups and SMEs for the development of innovative projects thanks to 5G. V.

odafone Business signed an agreement with McDonald’s Italy for the construction of the country’s first dual-connectivity retail data network – in fiber and 5G wireless – for all 640 McDonald’s restaurants in Italy. It also launched Vodafone Business Clubthe new corporate benefit platform that client companies can offer their employees, with discounts, offers and benefits.

Vodafone Business has been awarded two macro-areas (Piedmont, Liguria, Valle d’Aosta, and Abruzzo, Basilicata, Molise, Puglia) as part of the recent Infratel tender to connect over 12,000 healthcare facilities to broadband. Adherence to the Voucher plan continues until December to accelerate the digitization of SMEs in Italy, through which micro-enterprises and SMEs can request bonuses of up to € 2,500 for the activation of connectivity contracts with download speeds even higher than 1 Gbps.

