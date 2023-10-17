Every day we use the internet for our daily operations: shopping, watching a video, using social media, checking email, booking a plane or train ticket or perhaps choosing a film to watch at the cinema. And what about Netflix and all the streaming subscriptions? If there is an enemy of all these services it is the lack of connection. If you want to improve the situation and understand the best options for your area, don’t worry, there is a company that has activated a new navigable area on its website to help you.

Vodafone Italy has chosen to focus heavily on 5G for the mobile network and on fiber optics for fixed connections, but as you know, not all of Italy is already ready for the service and to understand the situation in your city we invite you to check landline and mobile network coverage by browsing this page: with just a few clicks you can consult the options available for your country of residence and also check which offers are most advantageous for your needs.

Vodafone Italia updates the site with a new area

The new area of ​​Vodafone.it is specifically designed to help users make a more informed choice about their subscription. The company knows how important it is for us to have a fast and effective connection, for this reason it chooses total transparency: by entering your municipality of residence or the area concerned you can check the actual coverage.

You can check information regarding services such as FTTH or FTTC fiber for the fixed network, or 4G and 5G coverage for the mobile network; by continuing to browse it is also possible to identify all the offers currently active and available for your area so as to identify the best subscription by choosing between those for residents or those for business.

Because if possible you should choose fiber

If available in your area, you should focus on a fiber contract. Why? The reasons are numerous. Not only will you be able to have a faster connection but you will also be able to enjoy important smart home benefits.

Fiber optic offers much faster connection speeds than ADSL, so you can download and upload data much faster, enjoy seamless high definition video streaming and play online games without significant delays.

Unlike ADSL, which can be influenced by the distance from the telephone exchange or cable connections which can suffer interference from other users in your area, fiber optics is less subject to these problems.

Are you wondering whether the best choice is a fiber or ADSL subscription? If you have already checked the coverage and your area allows both options, we have no doubts: the advantages of the most modern technology are many, especially if you are a lover of streaming and online gaming.

In addition to the greater speed already mentioned, you will be able to say goodbye to connection problems, acquiring fluidity and stability like never before. The ease of installation takes an extra step: with a service like Vodafone’s it’s a real piece of cake, a technician will go to your home or office and will activate the service for you in a few hours.