From: Sebastian Richter

The war between Hamas and Israel continues. Numerous people are still missing, and a father is asking the German Chancellor for help.

Tel Aviv – Hamas’ attack on Israel caused horror around the world. In addition to murdering hundreds of people, the terrorist organization abducted dozens, including German citizens. Yoni Asher is also affected. His wife Doron Katz, his two daughters and his mother-in-law were forcibly taken to the Gaza Strip.

They all have German passports, and he shows his wife’s passport into the camera during an interview with the WeltTV channel. “I’m standing at the gates of hell,” Asher explains. The grandmother died just a few months ago at the age of over 100. According to Asher, she survived the Holocaust and is now “glad that she doesn’t have to experience this second Holocaust.” Asher is “in the fight of his life” for his family. Already turned before Asher to the public via television, at the time to Hamas itself.

A father from Israel asks Chancellor Olaf Scholz for help in finding his abducted family. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Father from Israel asks Chancellor Olaf Scholz for help

He also addressed the words to Germany, especially to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “Mr Chancellor, I ask you,” said Asher, “you are a capable man, Germany is a capable country, you can do it. And I beg you to think about what can happen in Germany.” Israel is “part of the West”. What happens to Europeans in Israel could also happen in Germany. “They promised us ‘never again’, now is the time to make that promise come true.” Germany should keep the promises it made in the past.

In the interview it becomes clear that Asher has already spoken to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. He is also in contact with the German embassy, ​​which is doing everything it can to help him.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is preparing for a trip to Israel – as the first prime minister from the West since the Hamas attack. Apparently a trip to Egypt is also planned, the country to which thousands of civilians are fleeing the Gaza Strip. Tel Aviv is hoping that Scholz will play a mediating role during the Chancellor’s visit on Tuesday (October 17th) regarding the thousands of Palestinian refugees. (say)