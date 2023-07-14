Flights will be sold to “retirees, pensioners and, eventually, public servants”, according to Minister Márcio França

Minister Márcio França (of Ports and Airports) said on Thursday (July 13, 2023), that Voa Brasil –a program that will offer flights for R$200– should make available 1.5 million tickets per month.

“This program has capacity, we are talking about 1.5 million tickets per month, which we could reach. (…) We will arrive gradually”, said França during a lecture at the inaugural class of the Tourism and Geography courses at Uerj (State University of Rio de Janeiro). “We need to prepare the airports for this”, he completed.

Read additional information about Voa Brasil released by the minister: