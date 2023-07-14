The State Duma in the final reading adopted a law banning gender reassignment

The State Duma in the third, final reading adopted a law banning sex change, except for cases of treatment of congenital anomalies and a number of diseases. This was announced by the speaker of the lower house of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin in Telegram-channel.

Volodin said that the adoption of a law banning sex change in Russia would protect the country’s inhabitants and, in particular, children. The speaker of the State Duma called sex change a path that leads to the degeneration of the nation, and considered this unacceptable for Russia.

“Think about it: there have been 50 times more gender reassignment surgeries in the United States over the past 10 years – transgender people (according to 2022 data) 1 million 640 thousand, including 1 million 300 thousand adults (0.5 percent of the adult population) and 340 thousand teenagers (1.4 percent of all US children aged 13-17),” the Russian politician wrote.

Now the law “On the Basics of Protecting the Health of Citizens in the Russian Federation” will be supplemented with a new article that prohibits medical interventions, as well as taking medications aimed at changing sex. This prohibition does not apply to the intervention of doctors associated with the treatment of congenital anomalies, malformations and genetic and endocrine diseases.

In addition, the change of sex by one of the spouses will become the basis for the annulment of marriage (this will be prescribed in the Family Code), and people who have made the transition will be prohibited from adopting children and establishing guardianship over them. It follows from the adopted law that it will be prohibited to change the gender marker in the documents, and the norms of the document will not apply to those who have changed their gender before the day the law enters into force.

In the second reading, the bill was adopted on July 13, in the first – on June 14. The initiative was sponsored by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, as well as the leaders of all five factions. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin has no position on the State Duma’s initiative to ban gender reassignment surgeries.