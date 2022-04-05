The Serbian has presented himself scoring in every competition, but in the last month and a half he has scored only for the last Salernitana in the standings. There have been opportunities, the quality of the balls received is a cause for discussion. And Allegri has already given him a track of work
Dusan Vlahovic had arrived to raise Juventus’ asphyxiated attack. There can be no definitive sentences after only two months and after getting into the race that he already had his own gear. But in the same way it was natural to notice his immediate impact upon arrival in Turin, now is the moment in which numbers in hand the Serbian striker is facing the stumbling block of the first Bianconeri growth pains.
#Vlahovic #goal #games #dry #big #matches #depend #Juve
Leave a Reply