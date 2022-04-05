At the end of February in the Chechen capital Grozny. Thousands of armed forces chant “Allahu akbar” impressively and leader Ramzan Kadyrov promises to take Kiev. It is the start of a PR campaign surrounding the deployment of Chechen fighters in Ukraine, which raises more questions than answers.

The Chechens have an image to uphold as fearless fighters. They are trying to prove that they are active and making a difference in Ukraine with videos uploaded on various social media channels, where shots are fired, explosions are sounded and civilians are supposedly liberated. Under the videos is rousing Islamic music edited†

But not everything looks equally impressive. “The incredible battle of the Kadyrovtsy against the traffic lights,” said Ukrainians mockingly at a video. From behind a truck, three soldiers shoot determinedly towards a traffic light, it is unclear what they are trying to hit and whether there is anything to hit.

Before the show?

The videos raise questions about the quality of the deployment. Wild, huddled and without aiming, they shoot around, where it sometimes seems a miracle that they themselves are not injured by their own bullets. Do the videos actually show actual fights, as claimed, or were they filmed for the show? on a video the fighters take cover behind an armored car, but the cameraman stands still – as if there is nothing to fear.

The pinnacle of the Chechen PR campaign is the images of leader Ramzan Kadyrov himself, who tries to give the impression that he is really very close to the battle zone. This is propaganda made to boost the morale of the Chechen armed forces, while instilling fear in the Ukrainians. On March 12 a video will appear in a pro-Kadyrov channel on Telegram in which he walks in front of a group of soldiers on a country road in orange ballistic glasses. A moment later it appears a second video in which he addresses a group of soldiers. being claimed that this is in the town of Hostomel outside of Kiev, but the video was shot in a room with no windows, meaning it could have been anywhere. After that, Kadyrov disappears from the radar again.

Kadyrov leads his troops in a propaganda film uploaded to Telegram.

Clearer videos that Kadyrov is actually on or near the battlefield have not been found. But on March 20, the Chechen leader rejoices with brand new “captured” Ukrainian military vehicles. In the background are the domes of the Chechen Presidential Palace visible, more than 800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

It is never entirely clear what Kadyrov’s team wants to say with the videos. What is clear is that the way they are put together is not intended to give an accurate representation of the battlefield, but rather to convey a heroic feeling, hence the music.

Reverse

But all that myth-making can also backfire. As in the photo of Ramzan Kadyrov, praying at a gas station on March 29† A Twitter user claims that Kadyrov says in the photo that he is close to Mariupol and thus close to the decisive battle of Ukraine’s eastern coast. The logo reveals that it is a Russian gas station: Rosneft. That company has no pumps in Ukraine.

The head of Chechnya republic Kadyrov desperately wants people to think he is fighting in #Ukraine† First, he song about being near #Kyiv when he was seen in Chechnya. Now he says is in Mariupol and posts this picture, not realizing, but there are no Rosneft stations in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/8HaaePM9Vx — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) March 29, 2022

The message comes from a almost 50,000 liked tweet who brought ‘gas-pump-gate’ into the world. But the claim, which is causing hilarity, doesn’t seem to hold true. The image is a still off posted a video on a pro-Kadyrov Telegram channel† The caption reads: “A Brief Account of the Trip to Mariupol.” So the video is not claimed to be shot in Mariupol, but on the way there. French journalists have managed to locate the gas station, it is located on the M-4 highway. You have to use that highway when you drive from Grozny to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, east of Mariupol. So it is possible that Kadyrov drove towards Mariupol, although the gas station he visited is on the side of the road back south.

Nevertheless, the propaganda report of Kadyrov’s trip to Mariupol has already missed its target. In the private Telegram group where fans of the Chechens collect all the films together, disappointment sounds from the administrator: “Ramzan Akhmatovich [Kadyrov] – we really admire you as our leader, but why do we need these fakes? We all believe in the strength and courage of our warriors. But since when are there Rosneft gas stations in Ukraine?”

The image war

