After an undefeated streak since his first victory in 2000, Putin secured a fifth term as leader of the Kremlin, in the face of non-existent opposition and a historic level of popularity, approaching 85%, according to polls prior to the presidential election on March 17. In an exercise questioned by the West, which points to a lack of transparency, Putin, 71, has established himself as one of the most important political figures in Russian history, being the longest-serving president in power since the fall of the USSR. What's next for Vladimir Putin and Russia?

Chanting “Putin, Putin, Putin” and singing the national anthem. This is how the overwhelming victory of the re-elected president was celebrated at his campaign headquarters, on Sunday, March 17, during the closing speech of the 2024 election day, in which he achieved the largest result in his favor in the last 24 years, time who leads Russia—either as president or as prime minister.

The 71-year-old politician obtained about 87.2% of the votes during the three days of voting in the eighth presidential elections in the history of Russia since 1991. With this result, which is ten points higher than in 2018 (76.5 ), will remain in the Kremlin until 2030.

From Moscow, Vladimir Putin thanked the voters who placed their trust in him, highlighting the high rate of participation in the electoral exercise (more than 70% of the voters' register) and affirming that his re-election will allow the “building of a stronger Russia.”





During his victory speech, the Russian president presented a kind of roadmap for his next six-year term, focusing on the “consolidation” of Moscow as a geopolitical power, in the midst of constant confrontation with Western schemes, relations with China and the future of the conflict in Ukraine, where he opened the door to starting talks, mediated by France, to implement a temporary ceasefire, at least during the Olympic Games.

“No one will suppress Russia when we are consolidated (…) I am sure that all the plans will be fulfilled, the objectives will be achieved,” Putin said from his electoral bunker in the Russian capital, focused alone, but with senior Kremlin leaders closing ranks behind the scenes. A simile with the political history of the president since he came to power more than two decades ago.



Russian presidential candidate and current president Vladimir Putin speaks after the closing of polling stations in Moscow, Russia, on March 18, 2024. © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov

The non-existent opposition in Moscow

Putin's historic electoral victory this year has to do with two main factors: the push for national unity as a result of the war in Ukraine and the lack of an alternative program that could challenge the mandate of the four-time re-elected president. .

More than 20 years forging an effective judicial system to protect the interests of Putin's Kremlin were reflected in the political disqualification of two candidates who based their proposal on criticism of the current Administration.

Added to the disqualification of the already decimated dissidence was the death in prison of the top opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, last February.

In these elections, the national opposition sector organized dozens of demonstrations outside some electoral stations, a movement called 'Midday against Putin', to protest the disqualification of dissident candidates and the death of Putin's main antagonist throughout his career as head of the Kremlin. .

Putin dismissed the relevance of these demonstrations and stated that they “had no effect” on the opinion of voters, although he was implacable in adding that any citizen who had limited the right to vote through “acts of vandalism” will be punished to the fullest extent. weight of the law.



Several people queue to enter a polling station around noon on the last day of the presidential elections in Moscow, Russia, March 17, 2024 © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov

At least 80 people in different cities were arrested during the third and final day of the elections russian presidentialaccording to a report shared by OVD-Info, a non-profit organization that aims to expose state violence against dissident demonstrations.

In his victory speech on the night of Sunday, March 17, the president described the death of the opponent Navalny as a “sad event.” Furthermore, he assured that, days before his death, his government had agreed to a prisoner exchange with the Western bloc that would allow the dissident leader to leave the Arctic prison where he was being held.

With the death of Navalny, the opposition bloc has been disfigured, orphaned by a new credible face that can wield an alternative nation project to Putin's and popular among national citizens.

The lack of options against Putin materialized in the list of candidates that appeared on the ballots during the presidential elections. In addition to the winner, there were three names available to choose from among his political projects, which do not necessarily mean radically different options from what has been promoted since 2000.

All the alternative candidates represented a political group related to the Government: Nikolai Kharitonov, member (not leader) of the Communist Party and former rival of Putin in the 2004 elections; Vladislav Davankov, representative of New People, a 'satellite' political party of the ruling party; and Leonid Slutski, ultranationalist and leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia, a largely unpopular coalition within the country.

The three together gathered just over 11% of the vote in their favor, confirming a superlative victory for Putin, within an electoral framework that seemed more oriented to show the president's popular muscle.

Without a major opponent in the official race and the popular opposition subjugated by the inflexible rules against mass demonstrations in Russian territory, the path to Putin's re-election was almost budgeted for months.

Putin warns of a possible confrontation with the West, critical of his re-election

The electoral closure in Russia was also marked by a Manichean logic between its Government and the Western bloc, with crossed accusations, criticism of their political systems and indirect threats about a possible future confrontation as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Faithful to their 'cold' tradition, in Washington they expressed their disagreement with how election day was structured and developed in Russia, stressing that the elections “are obviously not free” due to the limitations imposed on the opposition.







The foreign ministries of Germany, the United Kingdom and Poland echoed the American statements, questioning the legitimacy of the elections and 'democracy' in Russia.

“The pseudo-elections in Russia are neither free nor fair, the result will not surprise anyone. Putin's government is authoritarian, based on censorship, repression and violence,” said a statement published on the account. X of the German Foreign Ministry, in which he reaffirmed his condemnation of the “elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine.”

Putin, who has surpassed Joseph Stalin as the longest-serving head of the Russian state in the last 200 years, addressed foreign criticism by boasting that the Russian electoral system is “more transparent” than the American one, where democracy does not even exist, according to the mandatary.

In a more confrontational tone, the Russian president warned that the presence of Western troops on Ukrainian soil would put the world “on the brink of a third world war” and stated that, although “in the modern world everything is possible”, he does not believe that this scenario is in the interest of any country on the planet.

Putin's re-election intensifies the conflict with Ukraine

The war in Ukraine could not be missing from the list of relevant issues on Russian election day.

Far from Moscow or Saint Petersburg, cities bordering Ukraine, such as Belgorod, were targets of repeated air attacks from Kiev, which have hit refineries and other strategic infrastructure, even threatening to force the entry of a ground team, a red line for the Putin Administration.

For this reason, the Russian president spoke about the possible creation of a 'buffer zone' in the Ukrainian territory controlled by Moscow's military forces, with the aim of reducing attacks within its borders and better ensuring the well-being of the people. surrounding towns.

“I do not exclude that, taking into account the tragic events that are taking place today, we will be forced at some point, when we consider it appropriate, to create a certain 'sanitary zone' in the territories that are today under the Kiev regime,” Putin expressed during his speech.



A house goes up in flames after a bombing, which local authorities attributed to Ukrainian missiles, amid Russia's ongoing invasion of its neighboring country and amid the final day of presidential elections on Russian soil. In the city of Belgorod, Russia, on March 17, 2024. © Valentin Demidov/Telegram/Via Reuters

Regarding the future of the conflict, Putin did not close the door to diplomatic channels, stressing that the French government, Emmanuel Macron, can “play a role” in possible negotiations, although he ruled out having any interest in speaking directly with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr. Zelensky, who called him a “dictator” after the end of the elections.

“These days, the Russian dictator is faking another election. It is clear to everyone in the world that this figure, as has often happened in the course of history, is simply sick of power and is doing everything possible to govern forever.” said the Ukrainian president.

Within the framework of a questionable electoral structure within Moscow, there also seems no doubt that the very large results in favor of Putin materialize the high approval percentages that leaders of countries at war usually enjoy.

For 24 years, Putin has outlined the idea of ​​promoting Russia's return to the international spotlight, after the fall of the Soviet Union and discontent with Moscow's liberalization during the 'democratic transition' of the now Russian State.

Already in his fifth term, the former KGB agent turned president will presumably continue with the political tone that sustained the solidity of his previous periods, seeking the climax of his national policy with a possible victory in Ukraine. A scenario that does not convince the West and that puts the stability of the current international order at risk.

Despite everything and without any political rival in sight, Vladimir Putin is heading into his third decade as the political leader of the Kremlin, in a story that could extend again in six years.

With EFE, Reuters and local media