Gaza War | Israeli forces attacked al-Shifa hospital area

Israeli forces have attacked al-Shifa hospital area in Gaza. The Israeli Armed Forces made the announcement early Monday message service in Xthat the armed forces are conducting an operation in the al-Shifa region.

The armed forces say the operation is based on intelligence that high-ranking representatives of the extremist organization Hamas are using the hospital.

Qatari media al-Jazeera according to Israeli forces have also carried out heavy artillery strikes in the southern part of the Gaza Strip in Khan Yunis and attacks in Gaza City. Al-Jazeera reporters also report on the clashes around al-Shifa.