Patrick Mayer

President of Russia: Vladimir Putin in the Moscow Kremlin. (Archive image) © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin wants to use criminals allegedly convicted by a new law as recruits for the Russian army in the Ukraine war. The losses are apparently still high.

Munich/Moscow — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has made the next claim in the Ukraine war. The Kremlin exceeded its target of 300,000 in recruiting new soldiers and mobilized another 18,000 young men.

The statement that the partial mobilization allegedly achieved great success cannot be independently verified. Actually, the mobilization should have been completed long ago. This was also announced by the Kremlin. But it seems to be continuing in the background.

Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin signs new law on recruit mobilization

As the US broadcaster CNN reports, Putin has now signed a law to call up citizens with “unsolved or outstanding convictions for murder, robbery, theft, drug trafficking and other serious crimes” for military service.

This would theoretically make it possible to mobilize hundreds of thousands of people who have been sentenced to suspended sentences or who have recently been released from prison for the Russian army. Previously, criminals convicted under the Russian Criminal Code were banned from military service, the report said.

The only group of suspected criminals exempted from the decree are those “who have committed sex crimes against minors, treason, espionage or terrorism,” writes CNN. This also applies to convicted criminals “who have been convicted of attempted assassination of a government official, hijacking of an airplane, extremist activities and illegal handling of nuclear material and radioactive substances”.

Partial mobilization: is Vladimir Putin recruiting hundreds of thousands of young men?

An Eastern Europe expert believes that many young men are actually being recruited. According to Sergej Sumlenny from the Heinrich Böll Foundation, research by data scientists shows that the number of marriages has recently increased significantly. “In the last three months there have been 500,000 extra marriages in Russia. When the soldiers die in the war, the surviving wives receive compensation payments,” Sumlenny explained picture. The expert headed the office of the Heinrich Böll Foundation in Kyiv between 2015 and 2021.

Putin is trying to buy time. He paid for this time with the lives of his subjects.

But that’s not all: “Reports on fallen soldiers in Russian local media indicate that the life expectancy of those drafted is one to two weeks. The local newspapers write the draft date and the date of death in their reports on the soldiers. Then there is z. B. ‘Convened on: September 20th, dropped on: October 1st’”, continued Russia expert Sumlenny. There are plenty of such cases, he said.

Vladimir Putin: Moscow ruler can control partial mobilization in Russia

The expert says: “Putin is trying to buy time. He paid for this time with the lives of his subjects. Unless he slows Ukraine’s offensive with thousands of dead bodies, he will lose his southern flank. According to CNN, the partial mobilization of young men will only end when the Russian President signs an official decree. So far this has not happened. (pm)