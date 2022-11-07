Luis Díaz, with a new ‘boss’ at Liverpool? Bomb news in England

The Fenway Sports Group (FSG), owner of the Liverpoolwhere the Colombian plays louis diazis interested in selling the club, as reported on Monday by The Athletic.

Liverpool, for sale?

In a statement sent to the aforementioned media outlet, FSG has shown interest in new partners come to control Liverpool, a club they have owned since 2010.



“There have been several changes of ownership and rumors at clubs in England and inevitably we get questions about Liverpool,” FSG said.

“FSG has regularly received interest from third parties who want to join Liverpool. FSG has already said on several occasions that, under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new partners if it would be in the best interest of Liverpool as a club. “.

FSG, in addition to owning Liverpool, also runs the MLB’s Boston Red Sox, as well as different media outlets.

Since his arrival in 2010, the English club has won a Champions League, the first Premier League in 30 years, an FA Cup and a League Cupin addition to having carried out several reforms in the stadium, such as the one that will increase the capacity to 61,000 spectators next summer.

However, at this time there have also been discrepancies with the fans, as happened in 2021 when Liverpool was one of the founding teams of the European Super League, which caused protests by the ‘Red’ fans, as well as the subsequent departure of the project.

Luis Dïaz arrived in February of this year and is currently recovering from an injury.

