From: Christian Sturgeon

Shortly before the Russian election, Vladimir Putin first gives his state of the nation speech. His appearance is eagerly awaited. The news ticker.

Moscow – Vladimir Putin is preparing for his next big speech. On Thursday (February 29, 10 a.m. CET), the Russian president will give his annual state of the nation address. Just two weeks before the Russian election, Putin wants to inform the people of Russia about his plans for the coming year. Putin gives the speech to the Federal Assembly, consisting of the State Duma and the Federation Council. The Kremlin announced this in Moscow.

It is still unclear what Vladimir Putin will say at the State of the Nation address. What is certain is that the Ukraine war will play a major role. © Alexander Kazakov/afp

Possible topics that Vladimir Putin will address in his speech to the nation

It is still largely unclear which topics Putin will cover in his speech. The daily newspaper Kommersant However, reported that Putin would likely address the Ukraine war, Russia's war goals, the country's sovereignty, the economic and social situation, and family values. In addition, the speech is loud Kommersant probably also have an election campaign character. The Kremlin leader traditionally avoids debates with other candidates.

It is widely expected that Putin will be confirmed in office for the fifth time in the Russian elections (March 15-17). The opposition is excluded from the election. Putin's competitors support the Kremlin chief's policies and, from the point of view of government critics, only serve as accompaniment. Polls on the Russian election show that Putin has no serious competition has to fear. Here is an alphabetical overview of the candidates for the 2024 Russian elections:

Will Russian President Putin talk about Transnistria at the State of the Union address?

The breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria could also come up in Putin's speech. The pro-Russian separatists there met for a special congress just a day before Putin's speech. According to Russian media, they have asked for “protection” from Moldova.

Local opposition politician Gennady Tschorba had previously considered it “very likely” that MPs from Transnistria would submit an application to join Russia. Chorba speculated that Putin might announce acceptance of the motion in his State of the Nation address. Moldova has long feared that it will become Putin's next victim.

For the 19th time, Putin will give a state of the nation speech to parliament in Russia

The annual State of the Union address is a constitutional duty of the president. This will be Putin's 19th such speech. However, in the first year of the war, Putin canceled it on the grounds of the very high “dynamics of events”. Last year he used the speech to suspend the New Start nuclear non-proliferation treaty. (cs with agencies)