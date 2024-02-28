Television host and actress Yolanda Andradeoriginally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, tosure that the singer Cristian Castro hit his mother, the renowned film, theater and television actress Verónica Castro. The host of the program “Montse & Joe” told in a meeting with several entertainment reporters, having taken the soap opera protagonist to a hospital after being physically attacked by her own sonthe result of the love relationship she had with the comedian Manuel “El Loco” Valdés.

These statements arise when questioned about the recent breakup between Cristian Castro and his girlfriend Mariela Sánchez. One of the versions indicates that the Argentine woman would have made the decision to separate from the Mexican singer due to her unhealthy jealousy. Yolanda Andrade responded to this question, stating again that “El gallito rojo” hit her mother, being accompanied by his then wife Valeria Liberman.. Apparently, the nephew of television producer José Alberto “El Güero” Castro, he would have demanded the deeds to a house from his mother.

According to Yolanda Andrade, also a television host Veronica Castro spoke to him to tell him that his son Cristian castro he had hit her. “Cristian is the way he is, what can you expect from a person who hit her mother, who kicked her, I took her to the hospital.”

Yolanda Andrade, who also claims to have symbolically married Veronica Castrohighlighted that Cristian sings very beautifully and respects him as a performer, “what a father, but what do you expect Gaby Bo (another of his ex-wives) who left her in Disneyland alone and the violinist, yes he has made fun, but there are people who have very short memory.”

In addition, stated that Verónica Castro went through very difficult moments due to the alleged aggression of her son. “Very bad, very strong, in my town, my grandmother said, whoever hits his mother will dry his hand, it is a sin and I don't like it when people shield themselves with the Virgin of Guadalupe when it shouldn't be, very sad, I never imagined experiencing something like that because even when she was asleep she did that to him (sobbing), she raised her arms and everything, it was very strong, very sad.”

