The 2016 Olympian (on the track) and the world champion (on the road) were seat neighbors on the plane that took them to the Emirates, where the UAE Tour, a World Tour race, will begin on Monday. The Veronese is better after the flu , the Belgian will have race number 1

Imagine a plane flying from Brussels to Abu Dhabi and taking half a group to the United Arab Emirates where the UAE Tour begins on Monday, the only race of the World Tour in this geographical area. And put two seat neighbors on the plane… really special. Remco Evenepoel, the world champion. And Elia Viviani, the Rio 2016 Olympian in the Omnium and standard-bearer (with Jessica Rossi) for all of Italy at the Tokyo Games in the 2021 summer. The Belgian found the next seat on the plane that took him towards his competitive return after the flu that last Saturday forced him to miss the Omnium of the European Championships where he was replaced by Consonni (later silver). See also Gabriel Camargo: the funeral honors of the president of Deportes Tolima

FORM – “I’m on the way out of the flu, I’m better”, says the 34-year-old Veronese of Ineos-Grenadiers who will face Ewan, Cavendish, Bennett, Groenewegen, Gaviria among others in the sprints of the UAE Tour. Viviani was basically stopped for two days, Saturday and Sunday, with a fever which in fact only showed up on Friday evening, and an earache. “On Monday, I did a double session on the reels to avoid getting hit by wind,” he says. Tuesday three hours and I was like this, a little weak. Wednesday 4 hours with sprints and climbs behind the way, and I was much better. Thursday, three hours with uphill work. Here in the UAE, in the heat, I’ll have two days to fully settle down. And here we are.” The base of the riders in the first few days will be the usual one, a hotel inside the Yas Marina circuit, where the Formula 1 Grand Prix is ​​held. See also Genoa and the problem in attack, Gilardino is looking for solutions

BIG – The Uae Tour also marks the return to the group, as mentioned, of the world champion Remco Evenepoel after his 2023 debut at the Vuelta San Juan, in Argentina. On the road to the Giro d’Italia, the 23-year-old from Soudal-Quick Step will have two other commitments, unless plans change: the Volta Catalunya from 20 to 26 March and the Liège-Bastogne-Liege on 23 April. At the UAE Tour he will have the number 1. Skipping the duel with Pogacar here, it’s easy to imagine that among his main opponents for the general classification there will be Adam Yates and Jay Vine. The Emirate race includes seven stages, from 20 to 26 February: two uphill finishes, Jebel Jais and Jebel Hafeet, placed in the third and seventh stages, plus the 17 km team time trial on the second day. In the flat stages, as usual, on certain days the wind could play a significant role. This year there has already been the novelty of the women’s race in the Emirates, 4 stages from 9 to 12 February and final victory for Elisa Longo Borghini. See also This is how the League goes: Jaguares sank Unión Magdalena in both tables

