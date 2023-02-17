The Aguayo sisters arrived at “Al fondo hay sito” to stay. Pepe and Tito criticized them without imagining that they would return with a renewed look to enjoy the pool.

“At the bottom there is room” raised the temperature in its last chapter when the Gonzales installed a pool in the middle of the street in Las Nuevas Lomas. This was a source of joy for the family, but not to the liking of Diego Montalbán, who tried to remove it without success. ‘Charito’ stole the looks of the neighbors, although she was not the only one.

The Aguayo Sisters, the new addition of “AFHS”, initially presented themselves as rivals to Pepe and Tito, but ended up becoming their friends. Although they were not well regarded as a couple by the boys, they showed that they have everything to be considered the most attractive women in Las Nuevas Lomas.