Viviana Delego lost her life after an emergency cesarean: the gynecologist on duty did not know how to intervene, the primary was absent

The ASL of Brindisi ruled on the disappearance of Viviana Delegowho died aged just 41 after giving birth to her twins.

A succession of errors which, together with the hospital’s organizational and structural deficiencies, led to what could be defined as the perfect storm. A worrying picture from an organizational point of view.

Lack of procedures and standardization, sometimes negligence, lack of personnel or technology. These are elements that when added together lead to serious consequences. Furthermore, the conformation of the Brindisi hospital forces patients to move several floors and this is a fact which, added to an error in the previous decision-making and organizational chain, can become fatal. Even that extra minute can be vital.

The report of the doctor who operated on Viviana Delego

To turn the spotlight on what happened to Viviana Delego, it was one relation written by chief of surgery del Perrino, Joseph Manca. The doctor, that day, had been called to perform a hysterectomy by the gynecologist on duty, who he didn’t know how to proceedbecause the surgery was too complicated for him.

In the gynecology department were absent, at the same time, both the primary and the vicar. The doctor on duty, not knowing how to deal with the situation, had turned to the chief of surgery.

After the emergency cesarean, the 41-year-old was hit by a hemorrhage. After massive transfusions, she was operated on by the doctor of another department and, 5 days after the removal of the uterus, Viviana Delego extinguished in the intensive care unit.

The husband reported the incident, no one knew how to intervene that day in the gynecology department and, perhaps, could be saved.

My wife was alive and well. I need to know everything. Sooner or later I’ll have to give an account to my children, who will ask me what happened to their mother. Now they are little ones, but time passes and they will want to know. And it’s only right that their dad tells them everything.

The prosecutor’s office also has opened the investigation after the complaint of the man. Asl has consequently started a disciplinary procedure against the head of the obstetrics and gynecology department.